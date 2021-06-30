Nat Geo Wild, Blue Ant buy uplifting shows

North American broadcasters including Nat Geo Wild and Blue Ant Media have acquired uplifting unscripted programming such as Wizard of Paws from UK-based distributor Cineflix Rights.

Nat Geo Wild has taken seasons one and two (21×30′) of the show, which comes from The Dodo and Nomadica Films and follows a pet prosthetics pioneer who gives troubled animals a second chance with one-of-a-kind limbs.

Blue Ant Media in Canada has also bought season one of the series, which was originally produced for BYUtv in the US.

Elsewhere, CBC Gem in Canada has picked up seasons one to three of My Big Family Farm (18×60′) and Five Years on the Farm (1×90′), which were originally produced by Renegade Pictures and Motion Content Group for Channel 5 in the UK.

The shows chronicle the remarkable adventures of hill shepherds Amanda and Clive Owen as they raise their nine children and more than 1,000 sheep on one of the most remote and spectacular farms in Britain.

CBC Gem has also taken vegan cookery and lifestyle series Living on the Veg (10×60′), produced by Rock Oyster Media for ITV in the UK, and The Day Will & Kate Got Married (1×60′), made by Finestripe Productions for ITV.

The deals were closed by Lucinda Gergley-Garner, senior VP of sales for North America and German-speaking territories, who said: “This has been a busy spring with lots of demand for some of our latest heart-warming series, reflecting a desire for content that moves and uplifts viewers.”