Nat Geo picks up Covid-19 feature

US factual cablenet National Geographic will release new Covid-related feature documentary The First Wave later this year.

A co-pro between LA prodco Participant and New York’s Our Time Projects, the film has access to one of the biggest hospitals in New York as it bands together to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

US distributor NEON will handle the theatrical release for later in 2021 ahead of a Nat Geo broadcast premiere in 172 countries.

The film is directed by Matthew Heineman, who most recently made the two-part HBO documentary Tiger about golfer Tiger Woods. Heineman also produces alongside Jenna Millman of Our Time and Leslie Norville.

Participant founder Jeff Skoll, chief content officer Diane Weyermann and head of production Joedan Okun are executive producers as well as Nat Geo Documentary Films’ executive VP of global scripted content Carolyn Bernstein and VP of documentary film Ryan Harrington. Other execs are Alex Gibney, Leah Natasha Thomas, Maiken Baird, David Fialkow.