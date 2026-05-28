Nat Geo, MGM+ among buyers of BBC doc series Titanic Sinks Tonight

National Geographic in the US is among a raft of new buyers for the Stellify Media-produced documentary series Titanic Sinks Tonight.

The four-part series, which is distributed internationally by Sony Pictures Television, was also acquired by MGM+ in Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain; HBO Max in Latin America; BeIN in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye; and TVNZ in New Zealand. In the US, it will premiere on Disney-owned Nat Geo on June 22.

Other buyers include Now TV (Hong Kong SAR), KT Genie TV (South Korea), WOWOW (Japan), RTE (Ireland), TV2 (Hungary), Telia Estonia (Estonia), Telia Play (Lithuania), Tet+ (Latvia), DR (Denmark), NRK (Norway) and SVT (Sweden).

Produced by SPT-backed Stellify for BBC Factual and BBC Northern Ireland, SBS Australia and Arte Germany and Belgium, the series recounts the final hours of the Titanic through the experiences and personal testimony of passengers and crew who were there. When it debuted on the BBC, it became the pubcaster’s highest-rated history documentary of 2025 and of 2026 so far.

International funding for the project came from SPT, Arte and SBS, with Stellify’s Kieran Doherty and Matthew Worthy serving as executive producers.

“With its innovative production approach and compelling subject matter, the series has resonated strongly with viewers in the UK and with global partners,” said SPT’s co-presidents of distribution and networks Jason Spivak and Mike Wald in a joint statement.

Stellify CEOs and co-founders Worthy and Doherty added: “This project was a true passion project for us at Stellify, and to be able to make this series right here in Belfast, where the Titanic’s own story began, makes it extra special. With investment from the BBC, SPT and NI Screen, it shows what a world-class base Belfast is for global production, and we are looking forward to taking this original approach to telling stories from other chapters of history.”