Nat Geo commemorates 9/11

US factual cablenet National Geographic has ordered a docuseries to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Premiering at the end of August, 9/11: One Day in America offers an in-depth account of the attacks using archive and first-person testimonies from first responders and survivors.

The six-part series will air over four consecutive nights on National Geographic, with each episode available for streaming the following day on Hulu.

9/11: One Day in America is developed and produced by 72 Films in partnership with the 9/11 Memorial & Museum. 72 Films founder David Glover exec produces with Dan Lindsay and TJ Martin, and National Geographic commissioning editor Carolyn Payne.

“Our hope with this series was to bring to the forefront the true human experience of 9/11 in a way that would honour both the victims and the survivors of the attacks that day – a series that forgoes the geopolitical implications and instead focuses on the experience of the people that were there,” said Lindsay and Martin.