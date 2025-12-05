Please wait...
Nat Geo, China Media Group mark Year of the Snake with nature series

The Secret World of Snakes features access to Shedao (Snake Island) in China

NEWS BRIEF: National Geographic has picked up blue-chip wildlife series The Secret World of Snakes for its EMEA and Discovery Asia offering.

The 3×60’ title, coproduced by Bomanbridge Media, South Africa’s Lion Mountain Media and China Media Group (CMG), will premiere on CMG’s CCTV 9 in early 2026. It features rare access to Shedao (Snake Island) in Northeast China, a UNESCO world heritage site that is home to nearly 20,000 deadly pit vipers. Bomanbridge Media is handling global distribution.

