Nat Geo, China Media Group mark Year of the Snake with nature series

NEWS BRIEF: National Geographic has picked up blue-chip wildlife series The Secret World of Snakes for its EMEA and Discovery Asia offering.

The 3×60’ title, coproduced by Bomanbridge Media, South Africa’s Lion Mountain Media and China Media Group (CMG), will premiere on CMG’s CCTV 9 in early 2026. It features rare access to Shedao (Snake Island) in Northeast China, a UNESCO world heritage site that is home to nearly 20,000 deadly pit vipers. Bomanbridge Media is handling global distribution.