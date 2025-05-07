Please wait...
NASA+ FAST channel blasts off on Prime Video

NEWS BRIEF: US space agency NASA’s streaming service NASA+ has launched a FAST channel on Amazon’s Prime Video.

The channel includes content about NASA’s aeronautics, human spaceflight, science and technology missions, through live launch coverage, original documentaries, family-friendly content and other programming. As well as the FAST channel, NASA+ is available to download without a subscription via the NASA app and on Roku, Apple TV and Fire TV.

C21 reporter 07-05-2025 ©C21Media
