Narrative nabs two seasons of Wild West Chronicles

NEWS BRIEF: US media investment firm Narrative Entertainment has acquired seasons two and three of historical docudrama Wild West Chronicles from distributor Imagicomm Entertainment and sales agent Alfred Haber Television for its male-skewing Great! Action channel in the UK.

The second season will premiere on August 14, with the third set to debut a week later. The 24×30’ episodes will be screened in regular midday slots before the channel’s ‘Westerns at 1’ films strand. Wild West Chronicles stars Jack Elliott as Bat Masterson, a newspaper reporter who travelled the American frontier during the 1800s to uncover stories about the Old West.