Naomi Sesay returns to Channel 4 to drive broadcaster’s creative diversity strategy

Channel 4 in the UK has appointed Naomi Sesay as head of creative diversity as part of its commitment to increasing diversity on and off screen.

Sesay, who was C4’s interim head of creative diversity in 2019 during her previous stint at the broadcaster between 2018 and 2020, begins this month and will report to Emma Hardy, director of commissioning operations.

The appointment comes after C4’s previous head of creative diversity, Babita Bahal, left to join Fremantle towards the end of 2021 as group head of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Sesay will now develop and deliver C4’s diversity strategy. As well as ensuring that diversity continues to be embedded throughout commissioning, she will be responsible for fostering and strengthening existing relationships with the UK’s culturally and ethnically diverse creative communities.

Most recently, Sesay has concentrated on an extensive keynote speaking career with a range of industries covering film, government and other public organisations as well as publishing and advertising companies.

Additionally, Sesay worked with APS Intelligence, an inclusive leadership organisation, as a senior lead trainer in race fluency and inclusive leadership training for FTSE 100 companies.

Concurrently, she has created and is leading a network of international architects and investors currently designing the first female-centric sustainable smart city in Sierra Leone.

Sesay began her television and media career working for MTV News as a producer, director and presenter in the 1990s.

“At Channel 4, we are committed to increasing diversity on and off screen, so it is great to welcome Naomi back to Channel 4. She brings with her a newfound wealth of experience after working with a wide range of industries,” said Hardy.

Sesay said: “Channel 4 understands that successful and sustainable change has to go beyond legislation and remits. It requires a change in behaviours, habits and thought internally and externally, to deliver truly inclusive, equitable and brilliant content for the audience.”

Ian Katz, chief content officer at Channel 4, added: “Naomi is a highly effective and passionate advocate for better representation, both in front of and behind the camera. The Black to Front Project last year showed that Channel 4 can make real impact in terms of connecting with our audience and creating debate. With her breadth of experience, Naomi will ensure that we build on that success and continue to lead our industry in delivering an output which is more reflective of the audiences we serve.”