My5 homes BET in UK

UK-based black specialist network BET UK, part of the Black Entertainment Television (BET) network in the US, is to go fully digital on April 8 by completely moving to Channel 5’s on-demand streaming platform My5.

AVoD platform Pluto TV will also host a dedicated BET channel from April 5, after the network’s recent launch on the streamer in Brazil and France.

For the launch, BET UK has unveiled a new slate of UK originals including Celebrity Comfort Food, Black to the Future (working title) and We Do That, which will debut on social media before hitting My5.

In Celebrity Comfort Food features, the host cooks a celebrity’s favourite meal with them before dishing it up for the celebrity’s family.

Black to the Future aims to assemble a time capsule for future black people, collecting the most iconic moments from the culture nowadays.

We Do That sees three hosts attempt to try out the careers of three black people via a series of challenges.

In addition, BET US series such as Tyler Perry’s The Oval and Sistas will feature on both BET UK’s new streaming homes.

Monde Twala, senior VP of BET International, said: “BET is an authentic destination for Black culture globally and we are certain this move will strengthen the brand presence in the UK as we super-serve lovers of Black culture with rich and diverse content across our streaming services.”