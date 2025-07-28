Please wait...
My Brilliant Friend S4 heads to China with iQiyi, Tencent Video, Youku, Bilibili

My Brilliant Friend: The Story of the Lost Child.

Chinese OTT platforms iQIYI, Tencent Video, Youku and Bilibili are to stream the fourth and final season of hit Italian drama My Brilliant Friend: The Story of the Lost Child.

The deal was brokered by Fremantle International’s Asian distribution office in Singapore. When the show debuts, it will be the first time that all four services have simultaneously premiered a non-English-language European drama series in China. Each streamer will also offer full boxsets of the previous three seasons.

Based upon the books by Elena Ferrente, the series is produced by Apartment, Fremantle Italy, Wildside and Fandango production for Rai Fiction and HBO Entertainment.

The final season delves into the adult lives of Elena (Alba Rochwacher) and Lila (Irene Maiorino) against the backdrop of political and social turmoil in late 1970s Italy.

Haryaty Rahman, exec VP of distribution, Asia, international, at Fremantle, said: “The unprecedented reach of this deal speaks to the strength of our partnerships across China and is a testament to the strength of the IP globally.”

