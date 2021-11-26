Music streamer makes strategic hires, announces Staccs Originals launch

Swedish concert streamer Staccs has made several executive hires and announced the launch of Staccs Originals – a production suite creating exclusive and original content for the premium streaming service.

Joining as head of Staccs Originals is Kristofer Åkesson, who arrives from event promoters Live Nation Sweden where he was marketing and comms director. Åkesson will oversee the launch of the new production arm and continue to lead.

Jonas Thulin brings more than 30 years of music industry experience, joining Staccs as head of business development & partnership relations. The former Universal Music and United Stage exec will be responsible for securing new partnerships and developing Staccs’ brand positioning within the market.

Rickard Nilsson, meanwhile, joins as head of artist relations from promoters FKP Scorpio. His job will be to develop relationships with talent.

Other appointments include Kristina Tunkrans Lidehorn, who joins as an advisor on the executive board, having formerly been general counsel at Swedish TV network TV4.

Alviva Stolpe is leaving her position as CFO of tech company Coala to take up the same role at Staccs, while Sofia Stefanovic joins the company as PR and marketing coordinator.

Anders Tullgren, CEO of Staccs said: “There are still large elements of the music industry that are not digitised and therefore not monetised in a way that enables rights holders and artists to generate sufficient revenue from recorded video content – our product fulfils this potential. These strategic hires reflect a game-changing moment for Staccs.”

So far Staccs has launched as a platform in Scandinavia and the Baltics, with a UK launch to be revealed.