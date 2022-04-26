Mush-Mush & the Mushables lands at Tiny Pop

NEWS BRIEF: UK children’s channel Tiny Pop has picked up the exclusive free-to-air rights to animated preschool series Mush-Mush & the Mushables.

Produced by French prodco La Cabane and Thuristar in Belgium, in coproduction with UK-based Cake, Mush-Mush & the Mushables follows the adventures of a group of anthropomorphic mushrooms, each of which has a special gift. The series already airs on WarnerMedia’s pay TV channel Cartoon Network in the UK and will premiere on free TV via Tiny Pop next month. Cake distributes internationally.