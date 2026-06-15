Muse grows unscripted pipeline via pact with Canadian publication The Walrus

Montreal-based Muse Entertainment has struck a first-look development deal with The Walrus to adapt the Canadian publication’s journalism and stories into documentaries and unscripted series.

The partnership gives Muse exclusive early access to unpublished stories from the publication, as well as first right of negotiation to adapt select pieces of reporting for the screen.

Several projects are already being discussed, said Muse, with the partnership focusing on investigative journalism, social issues, business, culture, politics and science.

Launched more than 20 years ago, The Walrus is an independent non-profit publication headquartered in Toronto. Its stated editorial policy is to “explore ideas and issues, and to elevate public discourse on matters of importance to Canadians by publishing essays, articles, and reviews based on facts and research.”

Muse’s slate of docs and unscripted series includes The Unsolved Murder of Beverly Lynn Smith (Prime Video), For Heaven’s Sake (Paramount+), Canada Cup ’87 (Bell Media, TVO), Nose Deep (Bell Media, Sky UK, Abacus), Doula (CBC), Running Smoke (CBC), Lost Boy (NFB, CBC) and Stress Test (TVO).

“As we continue to expand Muse Entertainment’s unscripted business, we’re focused on building a pipeline of distinctive, high-quality stories with the potential to resonate globally,” said Jonas Prupas, Muse’s managing director of unscripted.

“The Walrus has earned a reputation for exceptional journalism, and this partnership gives us a unique opportunity to identify compelling stories early and develop them for audiences across film and television.”

The Walrus editor-in-chief Carmine Starnino said the publication was embracing the opportunity to “expand the reach and impact of our journalism.”