Multi-channel group UKTV brings back Emma Tibbetts as director of drama programming in restructure

BBC Studios-backed broadcaster UKTV has brought back former staffer Emma Tibbetts as its new director of programming for drama.

Tibbetts rejoins UKTV at the end of December, having previously worked there from 2008 to 2017.

She has over 25 years experience working in viewer insight, scheduling and VoD player and channel management for broadcasters such as ITV, Channel 4, UKTV, GMTV and Turner Broadcasting, as well as agencies Starcom and Saatchi & Saatchi.

Reporting to chief programming officer Steve North, Tibbetts will be responsible for developing and delivering the drama content strategy across UKTV’s channels and free streaming service U.

The multi-channel UK operator says the appointment is part of changes to the structure of its programming team in line with plans to integrate its linear and VoD divisions.

Tibbetts will work alongside two other genre-based programme directors, following last month’s appointments of former Gold and Yesterday channel director Gerald Casey as director of programming for comedy and entertainment and former U&W channel director Adam Collings as director of programming for factual and factual entertainment.

In addition to the programme director positions, UKTV has created three new programming lead roles, one for each genre.

Internal candidates Vicky Walker and Peter Preston have taken on the jobs of programming lead for drama and programming lead for comedy and entertainment respectively, while Alex Jefferson has joined from ITV as programming lead for factual and factual entertainment.

North said: “Emma’s immense industry knowledge, including her background in content, audience insight and VoD, make her the ideal candidate for this role. She has an infectious enthusiasm for television coupled with an innate understanding for how viewers watch and consume content in the digital space.”

Tibbetts added: “The recent successes the network has seen with the likes of The Marlow Murder Club and The Red King form a strong foundation for audience appeal into the future.”