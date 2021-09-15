Mucho Mas Media, Digital Media Distribution launch Lat Am VoD service ViDA

LA-based Latinx-focused media company Mucho Mas Media has partnered with UK-based streaming tech specialist Digital Media Distribution (DMD) to launch a lifestyle and entertainment VoD platform in Latin America.

ViDA has landed with nearly 800 hours of film and TV content for viewers in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia and Chile.

The platform includes channels CiND!E, focused on independent film and premium drama series; Pawtime, featuring original series, kids’ programming and films for pet lovers and families; and millennial- and Gen Z-skewed Out There.

Viewers will have the option to use ViDA either as an SVoD platform or as an AVoD platform, with plans for a wider roll-out in both Lat Am and the rest of the world, including Europe, Asia and the US.

It is currently available across 30 million connected TVs and devices, with Samsung and Huawei among confirmed distribution partners. The company’s goal is to reach 100 million devices in Lat Am by the end of 2022.

“We are acquiring and developing unique and original programming for ViDA, while remaining true to films and shows that speak to the hearts of the global Latinx creators and audiences,” said Mucho Mas co-founders Javier Chapa and Simon Wise in a joint statement.