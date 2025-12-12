Mubi’s Cate Kane named senior commissioning editor at Film4

Mubi executive Cate Kane has been appointed senior commissioning editor at UK broadcaster Channel 4’s film division, Film4.

Starting her new role in January, Kane will report to Film4 director Farhana Bhula and senior commissioning executive David Kimbangi.

Kane’s remit includes shaping Film4’s slate and partnering with filmmakers to shepherd projects from early development through to production.

She joins from art-house cinema streamer Mubi, where she was co-head of global acquisitions. Prior to that, Kane was head of acquisitions at Curzon Film, while she has also worked at BBC Film, Casarotto Ramsay and Content Film.

Kane said: “Having collaborated with Film4 for many years, I’m over the moon to now join Farhana’s brilliant team and help build on their extraordinary slate. Film4 has always been the creative home for filmmakers that have inspired me and I can’t wait to champion both established and emerging voices for audiences everywhere.”

Bhula added: “Cate is an exceptional creative force whose instincts, track record and vision perfectly align with the next chapter of Film4. She has proven to be fearless in backing some of the most exciting new voices from the UK and is deeply committed to championing work that resonates with global audiences.”