MTV unveils UK slate of three digital-first originals for YouTube

MTV in the UK has commissioned three new digital-first shows set to launch on YouTube later this year.

The new slate will explore themes of wellbeing, mental health & masculinity, and heritage & belonging and stars content creators and talent from the MTV universe, including Jordan Stephens (MTV Faces S2) and Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei and Holly Hagan.

The first new docuseries, In Search of Peace with Jordan Stephens explores how people are pushing back on burnout. In each episode, Stephens meets a different content creator and tries their go-to daily wellbeing practices.

The 4×25’ series is produced by After Party Studios. Jamie MacDonald and Trent Williams Jones are the executive producers for After Party Studios, with Riva Japaul as producer/director. Amie Parker-Williams is the executive producer for MTV. The series launches on MTV UK’s YouTube channel in Q3 2026.

The next new title Shall We? is a vodcast in which Geordie Shore stars Kasaei and Hagan invite audiences into the group chat.

The 6×45 series is produced in-house by MTV Entertainment Studios, with Amie Parker-Williams as executive producer and Alice Varma as series producer. The series launches on MTV UK’s YouTube channel in March 2026.

Finally, vodcast series MTV Faces returns for a fourth 6×45’ season. This series brings together artists from across the music and entertainment scene for candid conversations about heritage, exploring the stories, habits and beliefs we inherit.

MTV Faces is produced in-house by MTV Entertainment Studios, with Amie Parker-Williams as exec producer. The series launches on MTV UK’s YouTube channel later this year.

The series were ordered by Amie Parker-Williams, director of digital commissioning and production.