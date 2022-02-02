MTV Entertainment Studios signs multi-picture deal with Gunpowder & Sky

ViacomCBS-owned MTV Entertainment Studios has signed a multi-picture deal with US indie Gunpowder & Sky, under which the latter will develop comedic movies for MTV Entertainment’s portfolio of brands and platforms.

The deal follows Gunpowder & Sky and MTV Entertainment’s recent movie Hot Mess Holiday for Comedy Central.

Gunpowder & Sky CEO Van Toffler is the former CEO of Viacom Media Networks Music & Logo Group. Toffler and fellow MTV Films co-founder David Gale, who is exec VP at Gunpowder & Sky, are the duo behind films including Napoleon Dynamite, Save the Last Dance and Coach Carter.

Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks, said: “Van and David are incredible creatives and proven hit-makers with great taste – we’re excited to partner with them and develop a new slate of comedic movies that I have no doubt will be hilarious and incredibly entertaining.”

MTV Entertainment’s brands include MTV, Comedy Central, VH1, CMT, Pop, Logo, Smithsonian, Paramount Net and TV Land.