MRC appoints Stotsky to head MRC live and alternative

NEWS BRIEF: MRC in the US has appointed Adam Stotsky, a 19-year veteran of NBCUniversal (NBCU), as president of its live and alternative division, which is behind the Golden Globe Awards.

Stotsky, who will report to MRC CEOs and co-founders Modi Wiczyk and Asif Satchu, previously served as global president of NBCU-owned E! Entertainment between 2014 and 2019. MRC Television has been behind hits such as Ozark while its parent MRC has minority investments in A24 and Fulwell 73.

Please wait...

