MrBeast to launch animated toy franchise spin-off MrBeast Lab: The Descent on YouTube

MrBeast, aka YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, will launch his first longform animated series on YouTube in October.

MrBeast Lab: The Descent follows a series of animated shorts, produced with toy company Moose Toys and Stoopid Buddy Stoodios in the US, which launched earlier this year.

Donaldson has renamed one of his YouTube channels, MrBeast 3, as Beast Animations ahead of the launch of the new series, which is aimed at children and based on his MrBeast Lab franchise of collectable monster figurines.

In the series, Donaldson stars as himself on a mission in his high-tech lair to create a band of super strong monsters who can fight off evil shadow monsters and save humanity.

The trailer was released on YouTube over the weekend to coincide with Moose Toys’ appearance at Comic-Con 2025 in San Diego, where the company confirmed the series will launch in October.

“It’s another bold step forward in how Moose brings storytelling to life and turns our brands into iconic global experiences,” the company said.

It marks the latest expansion of Donaldson’s media brand after the YouTuber and philanthropist paired with Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service for multiple seasons of his big-budget unscripted competition format Beast Games.