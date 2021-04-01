Mr Men, McCall added to TVFI slate

London-based distributor TVF International has unveiled a slate of more than 150 hours of new factual content, including a Matt Lucas-fronted doc about children’s book series Mr Men.

50 Years of Mr Men with Matt Lucas (1×47’), produced by Tern TV, joins Finestripe Productions’ Davina McCall: Sex, Myths & The Menopause (1×47’), which looks at the taboos impacting women’s jobs and relationships, on the firm’s specialist factual slate.

Other titles include Britain on Film with Tony Robinson (4×52’), produced by Available Light Productions, which uses exclusive archive footage to tell the story of 20th Century Britain, and Fact or Fiction: For Once & For All (6×60’), from Posvideo, which follows a team of museum experts using new research and state-of the-art technology to reveal the truth behind some of history’s most fascinating artefacts.

Mint Pictures’ The Bowraville Murders (1×80’/1×52’) leads the distributor’s doc slate and tells the story of one of Australia’s most infamous unsolved murder cases.

It joins Lost & Found (1×86’/1×55’), from Falls Family Films, which follows ordinary beachcombers in the Pacific North West who have been finding items washed ashore from the 2011 Japanese tsunami and are determined to trace them back to their owners.

More than 25 hours of new science programming is also being shopped, including Smart China season three (3×60’), from CIP and Discovery Channel; Crime Science (3×48’) from Storyteller Films, which explores how cutting-edge technology can help prevent, solve and ultimately reduce crime; and the latest seasons of Litton Entertainment’s Innovation Nation (182×22’).

Returning series include BBC Scotland’s Inside the Zoo (16×60’), which goes behind the scenes with animals and keepers at Edinburgh Zoo and Highland Wildlife Park; Mediacorp’s Undercover Asia (40×48’), which puts a spotlight on hard-hitting current affairs issues across Asia; and travel series No Luggage (200×22’), from Art Winner.

Will Stapley, head of acquisitions at TVF International, said: “The last 12 months have provided a host of new challenges around building and curating new slate releases. Production delays, cancellations and industry consolidation have caused disruption but also presented new opportunities. We are working more closely than ever with our production partners to develop and create bespoke programming for our full roster of global buyers.”