Movistar Plus+, Cosmote TV visit Seven Wonders of the Ancient World

Movistar Plus+ in Spain and Andorra and Cosmote TV in Greece have become the latest international broadcasters to pick up factual series Seven Wonders of the Ancient World.

The three-part history docuseries co-developed by Keshet International and SandStone Global will get a world premiere on 5 in the UK on Saturday.

Having already completed pre-sales with 5 in the UK, SBS in Australia, Histoire TV in France, Canal+ Polska S.A. in Poland and Prima Group in the Czech Republic, distributor Keshet International has now closed further sales.

As well as Movistar Plus+ and Cosmote TV, the show has been picked up by public broadcaster ERR in Estonia and Paramount-owned Ananey in Israel.

The series sees historian and broadcaster Professor Bettany Hughes follow in the footsteps of ancient warriors, pilgrims, emperors and tourists on her journey across Greece, Egypt, and Turkey in search of the Seven Wonders.

Produced by Shula Subramaniam, the 3×60’ docuseries is directed by David Lee, with SandStone Global’s Hughes, Dixi Stewart and Ruth Sessions executive producing alongside Nick Catliff and KI’s Kelly Wright.