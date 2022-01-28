Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

Movistar+ picks up British drama pair

Around the World in 80 Days

NEWS BRIEF: Spanish pay TV broadcaster Movistar+ has acquired English-language drama series Around the World in 80 Days and This Is Going to Hurt.

Around the World in 80 Days is one of the first series produced by the European Public Television Alliance and will air on the Telefónica-owned service on February 24. It will be followed by This Is Going to Hurt, a British comedy series about the healthcare system and the lives of doctors in the UK based on the best seller by former doctor Adam Kay.

C21 Reporters
C21 reporter 28-01-2022 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Propagate fires up new content division, expands Spanish-language slate
iQiyi, WildBrain team with Keith Chapman for children's action series
Tune in to C21FM today to hear from Amazon Studios' Georgia Brown
How King Bert built Malory Towers for the modern day
Olivier Bibas joins Canal+ to head fiction and int'l coproduction department