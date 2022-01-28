Movistar+ picks up British drama pair

NEWS BRIEF: Spanish pay TV broadcaster Movistar+ has acquired English-language drama series Around the World in 80 Days and This Is Going to Hurt.

Around the World in 80 Days is one of the first series produced by the European Public Television Alliance and will air on the Telefónica-owned service on February 24. It will be followed by This Is Going to Hurt, a British comedy series about the healthcare system and the lives of doctors in the UK based on the best seller by former doctor Adam Kay.