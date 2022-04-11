Movistar+ acquires UK drama Trigger Point

NEWS BRIEF: Spanish broadcaster Movistar+ has acquired the rights to UK broadcaster ITV’s drama series Trigger Point for broadcast in June.

Focusing on a Metropolitan Police bomb-disposal squad in London, Trigger Point was written by newcomer Daniel Brierley and produced by Jed Mercurio’s HTM Television. Commissioned by ITV head of drama Polly Hill, the series was produced in association with All3Media International, which distributes the show internationally.