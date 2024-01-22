More IP still to be discovered on Wattpad, says showrunner of Netflix’s Walter Boys

Wattpad remains a hotbed of potential hit IP, according to Melanie Halsall, showrunner on recent Netflix young-adult hit My Life with the Walter Boys, which was published a decade ago on the digital storytelling platform.

Halsall told C21 she believes there are plenty more undiscovered novels on Wattpad that could be adapted for the screen, following in the footsteps of series such as The Kissing Booth and My Life with the Walter Boys.

The British showrunner saw the potential of the latter while working as head of development for UK- and Australia-based Komixx Entertainment, which was acquired by iGeneration Studios in 2021.

Written by Ali Novak, who was a teenager at the time, the drama tells the coming-of-age story of a 15-year-old who, after losing her family in a tragic accident, leaves behind her privileged life in New York and moves to rural Colorado to be with her guardian, her mother’s best friend, who is raising 10 kids with her husband.

After Halsall developed and wrote the script for the pilot and iGeneration Studios secured Sony Pictures Television International Productions as a partner, the show was acquired by Netflix in early 2021 before going into production in 2022 in Canada.

“It’s a great, massive platform that a lot of people of all stripes and ages are posting their own stories on. It’s a great source for stories and inspiration. The trick is finding the really good stuff and there’s probably a lot of good stuff out there that still hasn’t been discovered,” said Halsall.

The series premiered in December and was quickly recommissioned for a second season by Netflix after it remained in its global top 10 English-language TV list for four consecutive weeks and reached the top 10 TV list in 88 countries.

The #MyLifeWiththeWalterBoys hashtag has also gone viral on TikTok, with over 1.6 billion views.

Naver, the South Korean internet conglomerate that owns digital comics platform Webtoon, acquired Canada-based Wattpad in 2021 and later merged Webtoon’s and Wattpad’s studios to form Wattpad Webtoon Studios. The latter’s head of global entertainment is former Berlanti Productions, AMC Networks and Fox exec David Madden.

iGeneration Studios, meanwhile, has continued its relationship with Novak and its next YA project is a series adaptation of The Heartbreakers Chronicles, a digital books series by Novak. The books tell the story of the number one boy band in the world, told from the perspective of the young women they date.

To hear more from Halsall about adapting My Life with the Walter Boys for the screen with Netflix, tune in to C21FM here.