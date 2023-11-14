More board members exit as Thunderbird amends agreement with Voss Capital

Canada’s Thunderbird Entertainment Group has amended and restated its “cooperation agreement” with activist shareholder Voss Capital, the US hedge fund that initiated a proxy fight with the Vancouver-based studio a year ago.

The amended and restated cooperation agreement replaces the existing cooperation agreement between Thunderbird and Voss, which was entered into in January this year.

Voss Capital and some of its affiliates, collectively known as Voss, together own approximately 13.1% of the outstanding common shares of Thunderbird.

Thunderbird tapped the services of mergers and acquisitions specialist ACF Investment Bank for a strategic review earlier this year after a public falling out with Voss over the company’s long-term vision a year ago.

The latest cooperation agreement has seen Thunderbird directors Linda Michaelson and Mark Trachuk agree not to stand for re-election at the 2023 annual meeting.

This comes after the initial cooperation agreement in January saw Thunderbird shake up its six-person board of directors, with Marni Wieshofer and Frank Giustra departing and a pair of directors nominated by Voss – former Blue Ant Media exec Asha Daniere and former general counsel at Entertainment One Trachuk – joining the board.

The latest cooperation agreement will see Taylor Henderson, a representative and employee of Voss, nominated for election to the board of directors of Thunderbird at the company’s upcoming 2023 annual general and special meeting of shareholders, scheduled for December 14.

The appointment is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Henderson has served as an analyst at Voss Capital since 2015.

Continuing on the board and nominated for election at the 2023 annual meeting are Thunderbird CEO Jennifer Twiner McCarron along with Daniere, Azim Jamal, Jérôme Levy and Lisa Coulman.

Thunderbird thanked Michaelson and Trachuk for their “significant contributions” to the company.

The latest cooperation agreement also allows the appointment of one additional independent director to be mutually agreed by Thunderbird and Voss following the 2023 annual meeting.

Twiner McCarron, who is also Thunderbird’s chair, said: “Heading into 2024, we are looking forward to doubling down on the health of the business while prioritising our focus on maximising shareholder value.”

Thunderbird Entertainment Group is headquartered in Vancouver, with additional offices in LA and Ottawa. It creates scripted, unscripted and animated programming through its various content arms including Thunderbird Kids & Family (Atomic Cartoons), Thunderbird Unscripted (Great Pacific Media) and Thunderbird Scripted.

Productions under the Thunderbird umbrella include The Last Kids on Earth, Molly of Denali, Highway Thru Hell, Kim’s Convenience, Reginald the Vampire and Boot Camp.