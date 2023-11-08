Moonbug, Spin Master forge licensing, content, media management partnership

Kids’ companies Moonbug Entertainment and Spin Master have forged an alliance across licensing, content production and media management of their brands.

Through the alliance, Moonbug and Spin Master aim to maximise audience growth across a mix of products and content, encompassing licensing, content production and targeted media placement for some of their most iconic brands.

The alliance will focus on elevating the intellectual property (IP) of both companies, with Spin Master becoming global master toy licensee for two of Moonbug’s IPs: Blippi and Little Angel.

Meanwhile, Spin Master has secured paid media on Moonbug’s and selected channels across YouTube and connected TV for some of its brands.

Additionally, Moonbug will create YouTube short-form, animated content for key Spin Master Entertainment properties. Content from the partnership is expected to launch throughout 2024 and publish weekly on YouTube, including Spin Master Entertainment’s newest preschool series Vida the Vet.