Moonbug launches on Stan in Oz, Indonesia’s Linknet

NEWS BRIEF: Candle Media-owned Moonbug Entertainment has launched content on Australian streamer Stan and on Linknet in Indonesia.

Moonbug has launched over 1,000 episodes on Stan from shows including CoComelon, Blippi, Little Angel, Morphle, Gecko’s Garage and Little Baby Bum. On Linknet, Moonbug has launched more than 500 episodes of content on its First Media service and has additionally launched the 24/7 Blippi & Friends channel.