Moonbug launches channel in Singapore

NEWS BRIEF: Candle Media’s Moonbug Entertainment has launched a channel in Singapore on SVoD platform Eazie TV.

The Moonbug channel is available to all Eazie TV subscribers within the kids’ pack. Content is in English and includes CoComelon, Blippi, Gecko’s Garage, Morphle, Arpo, Little Baby Bum, Little Angel and Oddbods. Moonbug is rolling its channel out across Asia and, in addition to Singapore, is available in the Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia so far.