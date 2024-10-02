Moonbug, Gary Vaynerchuk join forces for VeeFriends on YouTube Kids

Candle Media-owned Moonbug Entertainment has launched its latest animated series on YouTube Kids after partnering with US businessman Gary Vaynerchuk.

The first three episodes in the 20×3′ VeeFriends series are now available on the Google-owned platform.

It comes after Moonbug linked with Vaynerchuk and his production company VaynerWatt to develop his VeeFriends characters into a series earlier this year.

The show, described as “Spongebob Squarepants meets Teen Titans Go with a splash of Sesame Street,” aims to reshape how kids aged 6-11 view the world by embracing challenges and defeat, teaching that failure is a key step toward growth.

Vaynerchuk said: “We use epic, action-packed stories to give kids the tools to handle their emotions, build resilience, and truly embrace who they are.”