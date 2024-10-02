Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

Moonbug, Gary Vaynerchuk join forces for VeeFriends on YouTube Kids

VeeFriends is available on YouTube

Candle Media-owned Moonbug Entertainment has launched its latest animated series on YouTube Kids after partnering with US businessman Gary Vaynerchuk.

The first three episodes in the 20×3′ VeeFriends series are now available on the Google-owned platform.

It comes after Moonbug linked with Vaynerchuk and his production company VaynerWatt to develop his VeeFriends characters into a series earlier this year.

The show, described as “Spongebob Squarepants meets Teen Titans Go with a splash of Sesame Street,” aims to reshape how kids aged 6-11 view the world by embracing challenges and defeat, teaching that failure is a key step toward growth.

Vaynerchuk said: “We use epic, action-packed stories to give kids the tools to handle their emotions, build resilience, and truly embrace who they are.”

Nico Franks 02-10-2024 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

The rebirth of TV's ‘oldest trend’  
Amazon alum Georgia Brown joins the board at London’s Garden Studios
Alex Marshall and Sid Strickland join UK scripted prodco Motive Pictures
A+E Networks' Katie Buchanan joins ITV Studios as EVP Americas, global partnerships
Film London's Julian Scott and The Media Pioneers' Maggie Liang on Roblox