Moonbug Entertainment launches content on Deutsche Telekom’s MagentaTV

Candle Media-owned kids’ content company Moonbug Entertainment has launched some of its shows on German broadcaster Deutsche Telekom’s TV and streaming service MagentaTV.

Subscribers to MagentaTV can now watch more than 1,000 episodes from CoComelon, Blippi, Little Angel, CoComelon Animal Time and Little Baby Bum.

Moonbug’s shows are currently available on more than 150 video platforms globally, including Netflix, Disney+, BBC iPlayer and YouTube Kids. It also operates its own branded channels on various platforms and TV providers around the world.

In Germany, Moonbug’s content is already available on Amazon’s Prime Video and on ProSiebenSat.1’s streaming service Joyn.