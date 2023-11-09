Monumental TV options rights to Craig’s Three Graces

NEWS BRIEF: ITV Studios-owned drama label Monumental Television has optioned the rights to British author Amanda Craig’s latest book The Three Graces.

Development will start soon on an adaptation of the novel, which centres on three very different friends who have retired to the sunshine in Tuscany. When one of their neighbours shoots an illegal migrant from his bedroom one night, it triggers a series of events that embroil old and young, rich and poor, native and foreign. Monumental Television is the prodco behind dramas Harlots (Hulu), Maryland (ITV) and Ghosts (BBC).