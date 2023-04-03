Monumental Television’s BBC sitcom Ghosts to end with forthcoming fifth season

The forthcoming fifth season of BBC comedy series Ghosts, produced by Monumental Television in association with Them There, will be its last.

The show, which focuses on a group of ghosts from different historical periods haunting a country house, debuted on BBC One in 2019.

Starring Charlotte Ritchie (Call the Midwife) and Kiell Smith-Bynoe (Stath Lets Flats), it has run for 27 episodes so far and inspired a US adaptation of the same name for CBS.

Filming has just finished on the UK show’s fifth season, in which the ghosts begin exploring other means of making ends meet and contemplate a new chapter that could have a huge effect on their afterlives.

“We are officially in mourning for the end of this BBC comedy classic,” said Jon Petrie, director of comedy at the BBC. “We can’t wait for BBC viewers to see the final series. We look forward to working with the team on new projects.”