Monster Makes heads to CBeebies in sustainability-focused craft series commission

BBC Children’s preschool brand CBeebies has commissioned a sustainability-focused craft series from Kent-based Terrific Television.

Blending live-action, puppetry and CGI animation, Monster Makes encourages viewers to turn everyday recyclable materials into imaginative creations.

The studio-based series is hosted by a furry monster created by a blend of puppetry and CGI – who expands into animated sequences when his imagination takes over – and CBeebies presenter Rebecca Keatley.

Promoting a strong sustainability message, the pair teach viewers that anyone can make something brilliant out of almost anything, especially the everyday materials we might otherwise throw away.

Produced at Maidstone Studios in Kent, where Terrific Television is based, Monster Makes achieved three-star Albert certification for its first season. Recycled and reclaimed materials were prioritised for props and builds, with modular sets enabling reuse across episodes, and repair and adaptation favoured over replacement wherever possible.

The series aims to champion sustainable behaviours in ways that feel playful rather than prescriptive, reinforcing its core message: imagination over consumption.

Animation is provided by A Productions. Terrific Television’s founders Driana Jones and Nic Ayling are the exec producers, while Beverley Josling is series producer. Monster Makes will premiere on CBeebies on March 16.