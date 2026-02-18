Please wait...
Mission Unknown returns to Banijay Germany

Jens Knossalla fronted the first season of Mission Unknown: Atlantic

NEWS BRIEF: Banijay Productions Germany’s adventure reality format Mission Unknown is set to return for a second season on Amazon’s Prime Video and Google-owned YouTube.

The second instalment, titled Mission Unknown – The Unexpected, follows Jens Knossalla (aka Knossi) as he leads a team of fellow influencers across unfamiliar terrains and deeper into the unknown. Season one saw Knossalla leading a sailing trip across the Atlantic. Produced by Banijay Productions Germany in partnership with Banijay Media Germany and DLS Consulting, the second season will debut on Prime Video before launching on Knossalla’s YouTube channel two weeks later.

