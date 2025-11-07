Please wait...
Missing girl French-language thriller La Decision greenlit by Apple TV

Apple TV is expanding its offering of French-language programmes with the commission of political thriller La Decision, starring Raphael Personnaz and Diane Kruger.

Coproduced by Solab Films, White Lion Films and M Films, the series sees Personnaz (The Richest Woman in the World) play the French president, whose life is turned upside down when his illegitimate daughter goes missing.

La Decision will be directed by Martin Bourboulon (The Three Musketeers) and Louis Farge (Eldorado).

The title complements Apple TV’s roster of Gallic content, which includes upcoming thriller The Hunt, French-Japanese manga adaptation Drops of God and culinary-themed drama Carême.

Please wait...

