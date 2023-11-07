Miso Film names Rachel Bodros Wolgers as MD following Max Hallén resignation

Fremantle-owned Miso Film has appointed Rachel Bodros Wolgers as managing director of its Swedish arm following the departure of Max Hallén.

Bodros Wolgers will take over the position of MD on January 1, 2024, having been with the company since 2018 as a producer.

Bodros Wolgers and Max Hallén will work together until the end of the year to make sure the leadership transition “runs smoothly,” Miso Film said.

Hallén said he would “continue my journey elsewhere” following his departure from Miso Film Sweden. His next move is not yet known.

Miso Film Sweden has in recent years produced HBO Max original Lust, staring Sofia Helin and Viaplay originals R.S.V.P., Cell 8 and Box 21, based on Roslund & Hellström’s novels.

Its credits also include crime series Modus I & II based on Anne Holt’s novels, in cooperation with TV4 in Sweden and ZDF in Germany.

Miso Film Sweden’s feature film credits include Jesper Ganslandt’s 438 Days, starring Gustav Skarsgård and Matias Varela, and I Will Be Home for Christmas, based on Peter Jöback’s life.

The company is currently shooting TV series Faithless in cooperation with SVT in Sweden and European broadcaster Arte, directed by Tomas Alfredson and written by Sara Johnsen.

Starring Gustav Lindh, Frida Gustavsson, August Wittgenstein, Lena Endre and Jesper Christensen, the series is inspired and based on Ingmar Bergman’s essay Trolösa, on which Liv Ullmann’s feature film of the same name from 2000 was also based.

Miso Group is also behind The Investigation, written and directed by Oscar-nominee Tobias Lindholm, and the first Nordic Netflix original The Rain.

Peter Bose, CEO of Miso Group, said: “I’m very pleased that Rachel accepted our offer to take over the position as MD in Sweden. Rachel has been a part of the Miso team for more than five years and as a skilled producer of several successful shows and with a background from distribution, I’m sure she will continue the success and growth of Miso Film Sweden.”

Hallén, resigning MD, said: “I would like to thank all colleagues in Miso Group and the board of directors for an amazing time. It truly has been an enjoyable atmosphere to work in and we have achieved a lot together. Now is the time for Rachel to continue evolving the company and me to continue my journey elsewhere.”