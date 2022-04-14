Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

Miramax, Ay Yapim’s Turkish Detective gets greenlight at Paramount+

SVoD service Paramount+ has commissioned Istanbul-set crime drama The Turkish Detective from Miramax and Turkish production company Ay Yapim.

Nicole Clemens

Produced in association with Paramount Global’s international studio VIS, the eight-part first season follows a group of detectives who experience the euphoric highs and tragic lows of solving crimes.

The TV drama is based on a 24-novel series from English crime writer Barbara Nadel and is set to star Haluk Bilginer, Ethan Kai and Yasemin Kay Allen.

Written and executive produced by Ben Schiffer and directed by Niels Arden Oplev (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Mr Robot), the show will begin filming in Istanbul later this month.

It will premiere on Paramount+ in 2023 in all the markets it is available in. For territories where Paramount+ does not have a presence, Paramount Global Content Distribution is handling distribution.

Executive producers are Marc Helwig and Bill Block for Miramax, Kerem Catay for Ay Yapim and Claire Sowerby-Sheppard for VIS.

“The Turkish Detective is a universally intriguing crime thriller set against the landscape of one of the most stunning, culturally rich cities in the world,” said Nicole Clemens, president of Paramount+ original scripted series.

Jordan Pinto 14-04-2022 ©C21Media

RELATED ARTICLES

Canal+ France, Paramount+ Oz acquire HBO Max crime drama Tokyo Vice
The Ex-Wife, Burning Girls join Paramount+'s originals line-up ahead of UK launch
Paramount+ shows unscripted originals hand ahead of streamer's UK launch
Mexican actor Jaime Camil to develop projects for Paramount+ under first-look
Paramount+ commissions original crime drama The Blue ahead of UK launch
Paramount+ signs up for Flatshare ahead of move into UK market
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

New era officially underway as Warner Bros Discovery mega-merger closes
Antenna Group launches OTT platform in Greece, Cyprus, develops original content
Spain’s TVE takes on NHK comedy quiz format Chiko’s Challenge
Dancing With the Stars makes surprise jump from ABC to Disney+ in the US
Severance exec producer Weinstock rises with first-look Fremantle deal