Miraculous Corp adds Mercury Filmworks’ Heath Kenny and Paramount’s Ashley Depp to global team

Miraculous Corp, the joint venture (JV) launched earlier this year by the producers of the Miraculous children’s franchise, ZAG in Canada and Mediawan Kids & Family in France, has bolstered its global leadership team.

Former Mercury Filmworks executive Heath Kenny has been named chief content officer (CCO), while ex-Paramount exec Ashley Depp joins as senior VP of marketing and franchise, with both reporting to Andy Yeatman, CEO of Miraculous Corp USA and global operations.

Based in Paris, Kenny will oversee the creation, development and delivery of Miraculous content across all platforms. He is tasked with championing innovation, fostering a culture of creativity and driving collaboration across teams and partners.

The role will also see Kenny work to elevate the Miraculous brand’s storytelling. He joins from Ottawa-based studio Mercury Filmworks, where he served as CCO, having joined the company in 2019 to spearhead its move into original programming.

Prior to that, he served as VP of creative and executive producer at Gaumont Animation, where he oversaw projects such as F is for Family (Netflix) and Atomic Puppet (France Télévisions, Teletoon, Disney XD).

Depp’s remit is to increase the brand’s reach, spearheading the development and execution of strategic franchise planning. She is charged with designing and implementing marketing strategies to increase global awareness, audience affinity and revenues for the Miraculous brand.

Depp joins from Paramount Pictures, where she served for five years as VP of global marketing strategy, working on titles such as Top Gun: Maverick and Sonic the Hedgehog. Prior to that, she spent 13 years at Universal Studios, climbing to the rank of VP of retail development.

Yeatman said: “Heath and Ashley bring a wealth of expertise, visionary thinking and a deep passion for storytelling and brand innovation to Miraculous Corp.

“These new roles are pivotal to the continued success of the beloved Miraculous franchise, and we welcome Heath and Ashley to our management team.”

Kenny said: “We are already planning exciting new developments that will expand the adventures of Ladybug and Cat Noir, introducing new characters and exploring spin-off series that will further enrich the Miraculous universe.”

The Miraculous Corp JV was launched in May to unite all facets of the Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir franchise. It serves as the home for new Miraculous TV movies and spin-off series, as well as upcoming film Miraculous: The Movie 2.

Miraculous was created by Zag, Thomas Astruc and Nathanaël Bronn, and is coproduced by ZAG and Mediawan Kids & Family. The animated series debuted in 2015, since when it has travelled to 150 territories with five seasons and three TV movies. It is currently in production on seasons six and seven.

In related news, the BBC has acquired broadcasting rights to animated series Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir. The new deal, which was brokered by Mediawan Kids & Family, covers seasons one to six, as well as five Miraculous World TV event specials.