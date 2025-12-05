Middlechild Productions launches digital sister company Wildchild Studios

Brighton-based indie Middlechild Productions is launching a digital-focused sister company called Wildchild Studios.

Wildchild launches with two YouTube channels – one fronted by an unnamed chef and another set in the world of pets. By the end of 2026, Wildchild aims to be running five channels on YouTube.

The studio intends to serve as a one-stop digital shop, expanding Middlechild’s digital storytelling – from documentaries like Prison Stories and World’s Most Dangerous Rescues (Quintus), to presenter-led films like Therapy: Tough Talking and Jordan North’s Truth About Vaping (BBC Three).

Wildchild, with offices in Brighton and Newcastle, will also produce premium digital content for online platforms including OMG Stories, Filth and Origin, through Middlechild’s new partnership with UpStream Media.

Middlechild’s founder and CEO David Sumnall said: “We’ve been making digital-first content for a while now. It felt like the perfect moment to create a standalone studio built entirely around digital storytelling and innovation.”

Sumnall will oversee Wildchild alongside MD Andrew Eastel.