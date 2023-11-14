Please wait...
Middle Eastern broadcasters pick up Spanish drama Boundless from ZDF Studios

Rodrigo Santoro as Magellan and Álvaro Morte as Elcano in Boundless

Saudi Arabia’s MBC and Dubai Media have both picked up Spanish drama Boundless from German distributor ZDF Studios.

MBC is taking the 6×45’ series for its Shahid streamer in MENA territories while Dubai Media secured the rights for its free TV channels Dubai TV and Dubai One.

The series, with a total budget of €20m (US$21m) tells the story of the first circumnavigation of the Earth 500 years ago by Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan.

Previously, Boundless was sold to MTVA (Hungary), YLE (Finland), LRT (Lithuania), GSN Global Series Network (Australia and New Zealand), VIVA (Philippines), ERR (Estonia), Mediasquad (Balcans) and Eleven Entertainment (South Korea).

The drama is directed by Oscar-nominee Simon West whose Hollywood credits include Lara Croft: Tomb Raider starring Angelina Jolie and international blockbusters Con Air and The General’s Daughter.

Boundless is produced by Spain’s Mono Films in coproduction with Fulwell 73 Productions, for Spain’s RTVE and Amazon Prime Video in association with EiTB, Canal Sur and Aytmo de Madrid and in participation with ZDF Studios.

Wilfried Urbe 14-11-2023 ©C21Media
