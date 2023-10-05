Michael Palin: Into Iraq picked up by Norway’s NRK, Ireland’s Virgin Media TV

Norwegian pubcaster NRK and Virgin Media Television in Ireland are among buyers around the world that have picked up travel miniseries Michael Palin: Into Iraq.

The 3×52’ series, produced by ITN Productions for Channel 5 in the UK, has also been acquired by YLE in Finland, VRT in Belgium, RTV in Slovenia, HRT in Croatia, HOT8 in Israel, FTV Prima in the Czech Republic, SBS in Australia and BBC Earth Asia.

It follows the former Monty Python star on a 1,000-mile odyssey along the course of the Tigris river, from its source in eastern Turkey to its mouth in the Persian Gulf.

The deal was announced by Brighton-based distributor Orange Smarty, which has revealed a raft of further sales.

SBS has acquired a 50-hour package of content including docuseries Myths & Legends (4×60’), Paul O’Grady’s Little Heroes (12×30’), Paul O’Grady’s Great Elephant Adventure (2×52’) and two Stacey Dooley-fronted titles, Two Daughters (1×52’) and Stacey Dooley: Stalkers (2×55’).

Meanwhile, NBC New Zealand has picked up 80 hours of property format A Place in the Sun and 12 hours of Stacey Dooley-presented documentaries.

BBC Studios Australia and New Zealand has acquired three natural history series presented by Steve Backshall: Meet the Hedgehogs (3×60’), Foxes: Their Secret World (2×52’) and Badgers: Their Secret World (2×52’).

Foxtel Australia has picked up the latest series of A Place in the Sun, while Warner Bros Discovery New Zealand has also acquired A Place in the Sun plus 25 Siblings & Me and Britain’s Child Drug Runners.

Finally, TVNZ has taken Hannah Spearritt: Me & Breast Implants, Katie Price: Trauma & Me, and Lazy Car Dealer.