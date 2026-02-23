Please wait...
Please wait...

Miam! Distribution picks up sales rights to animated kids’ series Olga

Olga is coproduced by Canada’s Apartment 11 and Fabrique Fantastique in Belgium

Paris-based Miam! Distribution has acquired the worldwide sales rights to upcoming animated kids’ series Olga.

Coproduced by Canada’s Apartment 11 and Fabrique Fantastique in Belgium, Olga is a 52×11’ 2D comedy adapted from Elise Gravel’s graphic novel series.

Pitched at Cartoon Forum last year, it was commissioned by CBC/Radio-Canada, Canadian French-language channel TFO and Belgian pubcaster VRT. It was also pre-bought by NPO in the Netherlands.

Olga follows a 10-year-old budding zoologist who would rather hang out with animals than humans. When she discovers a strange, stinky creature obsessed with people, her ‘scientific’ mission to study it forces her into the wildest environment of all – human connection. What starts as an experiment may turn into her first real attempt at friendship.

Olga is aimed at six-to nine-year olds. Delivery of the series is planned for December 2027.

Karolina Kaminska 23-02-2026 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Ex-SBS programming exec Peter Andrews launches consultancy Pilot Season
Prince Andrew: Disgraced doc to air on AMC Crime in Spain
Trump pressures Netflix to 'fire' board member Susan Rice, warns of 'consequences'
Cineflix-backed C3 taps Blue Ant alum Nick Crowe as head of development
LA County sues Roblox for 'unfair, deceptive business practices' that 'endanger, exploit children'

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE