Miam! Distribution picks up sales rights to animated kids’ series Olga

Paris-based Miam! Distribution has acquired the worldwide sales rights to upcoming animated kids’ series Olga.

Coproduced by Canada’s Apartment 11 and Fabrique Fantastique in Belgium, Olga is a 52×11’ 2D comedy adapted from Elise Gravel’s graphic novel series.

Pitched at Cartoon Forum last year, it was commissioned by CBC/Radio-Canada, Canadian French-language channel TFO and Belgian pubcaster VRT. It was also pre-bought by NPO in the Netherlands.

Olga follows a 10-year-old budding zoologist who would rather hang out with animals than humans. When she discovers a strange, stinky creature obsessed with people, her ‘scientific’ mission to study it forces her into the wildest environment of all – human connection. What starts as an experiment may turn into her first real attempt at friendship.

Olga is aimed at six-to nine-year olds. Delivery of the series is planned for December 2027.