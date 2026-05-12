Miam! Animation launches The Tinies DIYs on Canal+ and YouTube

Paris-based Miam! Animation has launched a spin-off series from its CGI and stop-motion preschool comedy show The Tinies on Canal+ and YouTube.

Coproduced with Belgian prodcos Panique! and Lunanime, The Tinies DIYs (26×5’) is a stop-motion and live-action series that teaches kids and their parents how to build the crafts seen in the main show.

Led by the The Tinies’ main characters, each episode walks kids and families through fun and accessible upcycling activities, turning everyday packaging into imaginative and lively new creations.

The French version of The Tinies DIYs has debuted on the Canal+ Kids TV channel, on the Canal+ SVoD app and on the Canal+ Kids YouTube channel. It follows the premiere of The Tinies on Canal+ earlier this year.

Production in French and English is set for completion in July this year. As well as Canal+, the other commissioning broadcasters are VRT and RTBF in Belgium. Pre-buyers include Télé-Québec in Canada, KidStreet in the US, RTS in Switzerland, TV5 Monde, BeIn in the MENA region, ERR in Estonia, HRT in Croatia and SilverBox in Russia and the CIS.

Miam! Distribution is handling international sales.