MHz Choice brings Icelandic culinary crime drama Reykjavík Fusion to the table

Kino Lorber-owned streamer MHz Choice has picked up the North American rights to Reykjavík Fusion, the Icelandic culinary series starring and executive produced by Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (Severance, Somebody Somewhere, Trapped).

Drama- and mystery-focused MHz Choice acquired the rights from Erik Barmack’s Wild Sheep Content, with the series set to premiere on the service in 2026.

The six-part series, produced by Ólafsson’s production banner Act4, follows a talented chef working to rebuild his life after he was wrongly imprisoned. But as society turns its back on him, he accepts dirty money to set up a fine-dining restaurant and is forced to run a money-laundering operation to pay it back.

Reykjavík Fusion is the first project produced by Act4 and is created and written by the company’s co-founder Hörður Rúnarsson, along with co-creator and writer Birkir Blær Ingólfsson, writer Jónas Margeir Ingólfsson and directors Gunnar Páll Ólafsson and Samúel Bjarki Pétursson.

In Iceland, the show streams on Sjónvarp Símans Premium, where it has drawn strong viewership. According to MHz, it has been watched by the equivalent of 140,000 viewers, which equates to around 36% of the population.

“We think MHz viewers are going to devour this series. A crime drama shot through a culinary lens, Reykjavík Fusion offers the best of both, wrapped in an absorbing and indelible performance from Ólafur Darri Ólafsson,” said MHz Choice’s executive VP of content strategy Lance Schwulst.

Barmack, who is the founder and CEO at Wild Sheep, said the show is “Breaking Bad meets The Bear,” while Ólafsson called it an “exciting milestone for Act4.”