MGM+ UK, Disney+ Lat Am and Sky Italia among buyers for Outlander prequel

Outlander: Blood of My Blood debuts on Starz in the US and Canada next month

A host of buyers from across Europe, the Middle East and Asia, Latin America and Asia Pacific have picked up the rights to the Outlander prequel series Outlander: Blood of My Blood.

Takers for the series include MGM+ in the UK, Deutsche Telekom, Sky Italia, Spain’s Movistar Plus+, Australia’s Stan, Disney+ in Latin America and HBO Max in France, Central and Eastern Europe and Poland.

The series, which is both produced and distributed by Sony Pictures Television (SPT), is set to premiere on Starz in the US and Canada on August 8.

Blood of My Blood was also acquired by Nova (Greece), Inspira+ (Estonia), Tet TV+ and LMT (Latvia), Telia Play+ (Lithuania), Yes (Israel), beIN (Middle East and North Africa), Disney+ (Latin America), LG Uplus (South Korea) and Sky NZ (New Zealand).

Matthew B Roberts is showrunner and executive producer, with Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis and Jim Kohlberg, also serving as executive producers.

The historical romance stars Hermione Corfield, Jeremy Irvine, Harriet Slater and Jamie Roy and follows two love stories spanning the war-torn battlefields of the First World War and the sweeping Highlands of 18th century Scotland.

“Global interest in Outlander: Blood of My Blood has been massive, with almost every territory now sold ahead of its August launch,” said Mike Wald, SPT’s co-president of distribution and networks.

Jordan Pinto 23-07-2025 ©C21Media
