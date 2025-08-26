Please wait...
MGM+ set for second stint in Stephen King’s Institute

The Institute

NEWS BRIEF: Streamer MGM+ has renewed horror series The Institute for an eight-episode second season, a month after its season one debut.

Based on Stephen King’s novel of the same name, The Institute launched in July and ranked as the best premiere ever on MGM+. The adaptation is written by Benjamin Cavell and directed by Jack Bender, both of whom exec produce alongside King. MGM+ Studios is the production company and Amazon MGM Studios Distribution holds the sales rights outside MGM+ territories.

