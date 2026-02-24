MGM+ renews Lionsgate Television’s reimagined Robin Hood series for season two

US-based network and streamer MGM+ has ordered a second season of its reimagined Robin Hood series, produced by Lionsgate Television.

Production on 10 new episodes is set to begin at PFI Studios in Serbia this summer, with the new season launching on MGM+ in the US, UK, Italy, Germany, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Belgium and the Netherlands.

John Glenn serves as showrunner and Jonathan English as director, with both executive producing alongside Todd Lieberman of US-based Hidden Pictures. Carly Kleinbart and Nicole Bryant are also producing for Hidden Pictures.

The show is a retelling of the classic tale of an outlaw who steals from the rich and gives to the poor, with a “heightened focus” on the romance element between Robin and Marian. Per a logline, season two “expands the world beyond Sherwood and Nottingham into the treacherous courts of England, France and Rome, transforming the outlaw rebellion into a high stakes battle for the soul of a kingdom.”

Season one, which premiered in November 2025, starred Jack Patten as Robin Hood and Lauren McQueen as Marian, with the cast also including Sean Bean, Lydia Peckham, Steven Waddington and Connie Nielsen. Amazon-owned MGM+ said season two casting will be announced shortly.