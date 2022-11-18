MGM+, Prime Video launch new Marvel series with Sony Pictures Television

Amazon-owned cablenet Epix (soon to be rebranded as MGM+) and its streamer Prime Video have ordered a suite of live-action series based on Marvel characters from Sony Pictures Television.

The Sony Pictures universe of Marvel characters includes over 900 characters and the first series to be produced under the multi-series agreement is Silk: Spider Society.

Korean-American television writer and producer Angela Kang has joined as showrunner as part of a recently inked multi-year overall television deal at Amazon Studios.

Kang, who is currently serving as showrunner on The Walking Dead and executive producing its untitled Daryl spinoff, developed the series with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal who will serve as executive producers.

Based on characters created by Dan Slott and Humberto Ramos, Silk: Spider Society is inspired by the Marvel comics and follows a Korean-American woman, bitten by the same spider that bit Peter Parker, as she escapes imprisonment and searches for her missing family on her way to becoming the superhero known as Silk.

Silk: Spider Society will debut in the US on MGM+’s linear channel, followed by a global launch on the Prime Video streaming service in more than 240 countries and territories.

US cablenet Epix will relaunch MGM+ on January 15, six years after US studio MGM, now owned by Amazon, acquired Epix for US$1bn.

“Amy Pascal, Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Sony’s recent live-action and animated reimagining of the Spider-Man franchise has represented some of the most dynamic superhero storytelling in film,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios.

“Together with Angela Kang’s creative vision, we couldn’t be more pleased to bring Silk: Spider Society to our MGM+ and Prime Video customers.”

Kang added: “I’m beyond thrilled to be joining the Amazon Studios family for this next chapter of my career. I look forward to working with the executive team on diverse, character-forward, watercooler shows for a global audience and am so excited to dive in to my first challenge – bringing Korean-American superhero Silk to life on screen.”