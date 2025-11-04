MGM+ investigates The Hillside Strangler in true crime docuseries

Amazon-owned linear and streaming platform MGM+ has greenlit a true crime docuseries about The Hillside Strangler, who murdered a dozen women and girls in LA in the 1970s.

Premiering in January next year, the four-part series is produced by The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), part of Sony Pictures Television. It features interviews with the homicide detective who captured the two murderers, one of which is serving life in prison.

The IPC’s founder and CEO Eli Holzman and co-founder and president Aaron Saidman exec produce with Tim Walsh. Peter LoGreco exec produces, directs and acts as showrunner.

The docuseries comes after Holzman and Saidman worked on true crime series The Wonderland Massacre for MGM+, which came out last year.